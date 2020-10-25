WWE announced 24/7 Champion R-Truth will defend his title against Drew Gulak on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff, which begins at 6 pm ET (PPV gets going at 7 pm ET). Over the last month, Truth and Gulak have traded the title back and forth on RAW.
Below is the updated PPV card:
WWE Championship (Hell in a Cell Match)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship ("I Quit" Hell in a Cell Match)
Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Jey Uso
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (Hell in a Cell Match)
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks
Rights to WWE MITB Contract
Otis (Holder) vs. The Miz
Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
WWE 24/7 Championship (Kickoff)
R-Truth (c) vs. Drew Gulak
