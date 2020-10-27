WWE has just announced NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas in a non-title match for NXT Halloween Havoc.

NXT Halloween Havoc will air tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. We will have live coverage of the event as it happens.

Shotzi Blackheart will be hosting the show.

Below is the updated card:

* Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match)

* Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae (Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women's Title Match)

* Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis (Haunted House of Terror Match)

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

* Pat McAfee appears with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Halloween costume contest between announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph