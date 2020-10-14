Cerveza Victoria has been announced as the official beer of WWE SummerSlam.

WWE and Constellation Brands announced their new multi-platform partnership today, which will see Victoria beer sponsor the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view as the "Official Beer of SummerSlam."

Victoria will sponsor a match at the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view, and a segment on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. There will also be special appearances and social media content with a WWE Superstar Brand Ambassador to be named, plus other campaigns on WWE's digital and social platforms, and at retail locations.

The partnership will also see the Corona and Modelo beer brands invest in the partnership with WWE.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 SummerSlam event, and the partnership with Constellation Brands. Below is the full announcement issued by WWE today:

WWE® AND CONSTELLATION BRANDS BEER DIVISION UNVEIL NEW PARTNERSHIP STAMFORD, CT and CHICAGO, IL, October 14, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Constellation Brands Beer Division today announced a new multi-platform partnership that names Constellation's Victoria™ beer the "Official Beer of SummerSlam," one of WWE's most-anticipated events of the year. In addition to Victoria's official sponsorship of SummerSlam 2021, two other Constellation beer brands, Corona® and Modelo®, will also invest in the partnership with WWE, including multimedia elements encompassing various WWE events and touchpoints. "We are thrilled to feature multiple brands from our beer portfolio with this WWE partnership, including a dedicated activation with Victoria beer," said Rene Ramos, Vice President of Field, Lifestyle and Experiential Marketing at Constellation Brands. "Victoria consumers are huge fans of WWE action and its Superstars so we can't wait to be a part of SummerSlam and other activations throughout the year." "We are proud to partner with Constellation Brands to connect the WWE Universe with three marquee brands, Victoria, Corona and Modelo," said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales & Partnerships. "This integrated partnership will provide Constellation Brands the opportunity to leverage the personalities of our larger-than-life Superstars, the massive appeal of SummerSlam, and the incomparable reach of the WWE brand." As the "Official Beer of SummerSlam," Victoria will activate across a wide range of WWE platforms including a match sponsorship within the SummerSlam event and a segment sponsorship within the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. Leading into SummerSlam, Victoria will partner with a WWE Superstar Brand Ambassador for special appearances and social media support; a targeted, cross-platform campaign across WWE's digital and social platforms; retail activations and more. *As always, Constellation Brands encourages consumers 21 and older to drink responsibly.