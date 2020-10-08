- The indie wrestler used in the latest "Thatch-As-Thatch-Can" training segment with Timothy Thatcher on last night's WWE NXT episode was Mambo Italiano, according to @LocalCompWWE. Mambo appeared on NXT TV two weeks ago for a loss to Ridge Holland, as Antonio De Luca.

Above is video from last night's segment with Thatcher.

- WWE began a new storyline between Xia Li and Big Boa on last night's NXT episode. After Li's loss to Shotzi Blackheart, Boa came to the ring with a piece of paper that appeared to have Chinese writing on it. Li seemed surprised by the letter, and left the ring with Boa right behind her.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Boa and Li. They were both signed in September 2016, along with 5 other new recruits from China following a tryout in Shanghai. Out of those 7 recruits, Li and Boa are the only two that are still with the company. Li is often used but Boa has worked mostly live events. He spent some time out of action with a torn rotator cuff last year.

Stay tuned for updates on the new storyline. Below are a few shots from last night: