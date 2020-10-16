It looks like Daniel Bryan's first feud in the WWE ThunderDome will be against blue brand newcomer Seth Rollins.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX season two premiere saw Bryan make his first appearance in the ThunderDome. Bryan came out to the ring, not dressed to wrestle, and cut a promo on how he was excited to be back and looking forward to being in the ring with some of the new SmackDown Superstars. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and their daughter Birdie watched from the ThunderDome virtual crowd.

Bryan's promo was interrupted by Rollins. Rollins tried to talk Bryan into joining him for The Greater Good, but Bryan called his movement dumb. That led to Rollins punching Bryan to start a brawl between the two. Bryan ended up getting the upperhand and delivering Yes Kicks to a big "yes!" chant from the crowd. Rollins avoided the roundhouse kick and retreated to the ramp.

As Rollins backed up the ramp, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio came out to back Rollins into the ring. They had a staredown until Murphy rushed down and ran in. Murphy ended up taking Rollins down and attacking him, forcing Rollins to retreat once again. Murphy offered his hand to Rey for a shake, but Rey and Dominik both left the ring and left Murphy hanging.

Rollins, Murphy and The Mysterios were all drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft. Bryan had been away from WWE action since early June after losing the finals of the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament to former champion AJ Styles. He took time off due to COVID-19 concerns and the birth of his second child with Brie.

Stay tuned for more on Bryan vs. Rollins and plans for the new blue brand Superstars. Below are a few shots from tonight's angle at the Amway Center in Orlando: