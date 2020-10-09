WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon presided over the second round of the 2020 WWE Draft on tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode and announced more picks.

RAW picked AJ Styles and Naomi to both come from SmackDown. RAW also picked WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to stay on the brand.

SmackDown picked Bianca Belair to come from the RAW brand. They also picked Sasha Banks to stay.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft, which will wrap with Monday's RAW episode. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from tonight's SmackDown

WWE DRAFT MOVES FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3