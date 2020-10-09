WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon presided over the third round of the 2020 WWE Draft on tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode and announced more picks.

RAW picked Ricochet and Mandy Rose to stay on the brand. They also picked John Morrison and The Miz to come from SmackDown.

SmackDown picked Jey Uso to stay on the brand. They also picked Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over from RAW.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft, which will wrap with Monday's RAW episode. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from tonight's SmackDown:

WWE DRAFT MOVES FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4