WWE filed for two trademarks on the Sin Cara name last week.

The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that two applications were filed on October 21, both for merchandise use.

WWE had two Sin Cara trademarks that were canceled on August 28 and September 25 of this year, both for general merchandise use. They have another trademark that is currently live, for entertainment services and general pro wrestling use, and a second trademark that is live, for merchandise use. They were originally filed for in February 2011 and June 2011.

These are the only trademark filings for the "Sin Cara" name in the United States.

The first wrestler to use Sin Cara in WWE was Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde, from February 2011 through October 2014 when he left the company. He is currently using the Carístico name in CMLL. The second wrestler to use Sin Cara in WWE was Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez, also known to fans as Hunico. Rodriguez used the name longer than the original did in WWE as he resumed the Sin Cara role after Alvirde left the company. Rodriguez last used the Sin Cara name from December 2013 through December 2019, when he left the company. He is currently going by Cinta de Oro (Golden Ribbon) in Mexico. Rodriguez returned to Mexico after his WWE departure in December 2019 and used the Sin Cara name, and mask, at a AAA event. WWE did not grant him rights to sue the name, so he changed it to Cinta de Oro, to honor the legacy of the original lucha star of the same name and character, who passed away in 2016.

Regarding the new WWE filings for the Sin Cara name, the following use descriptions were provided to the USPTO:

"IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations"

"IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children's activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper"

Stay tuned for more on the Sin Cara name and more on pro wrestling trademarks.