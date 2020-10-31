- The above video is the top 10 moments from the October 30th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The full results are available to read by clicking here.

- WWE has applied to trademark "Rampage Brown," "Nina Samuels," and "Aleah James," according to PWInsider.



- The Undertaker's daughter decided to dress as him for Halloween.

Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool was the one who posted the below photo of their daughter Kaia on Instagram: