- The above video is the top 10 moments from the October 30th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The full results are available to read by clicking here.
- WWE has applied to trademark "Rampage Brown," "Nina Samuels," and "Aleah James," according to PWInsider.
- The Undertaker's daughter decided to dress as him for Halloween.
Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool was the one who posted the below photo of their daughter Kaia on Instagram:
So, recall the 1st "Undertaker appreciation post"? Kaia wins costume contest today and it goes like this: . . Daddy: "I guess somebody does actually know who I am! . . Kaia:"yeah, because I TOLD THEM! Hey mom....i know what you need to be for Halloween! . . Me:" what?" . . Kaia:" a wrestler that's beat daddy and walk around with me. I'll act like I've been beat up!" . . Me:"well, who should i be?" . . K:"take your pick!"?????? . . #UNDERTAKERAPPRECIATIONMONTH #Idoloveyoutho #blessed #shesgotjokes ????????