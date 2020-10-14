WWE filed to trademark the name of another former TV show on October 9. "WWE Saturday Morning Slam" was filed for with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office). The following use description was included:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

WWE Saturday Morning Slam was a kids show that ran on the CW network from August 2012 through May 2013. It ran for 38 episodes.

WWE also filed to trademark "Skull King" on October 9. This is another name related to Triple H. The following use description was filed with this name:

It's interesting that WWE filed to trademark "Skull King" and "WWE Saturday Morning Slam" right after they filed to trademark "The Game" and two other show names - "WWE Main Event" and "WWE LiveWire" earlier this month, as noted before at this link.

WWE also filed to trademark more WWE NXT UK ring names on October 9. The following names were filed for - Flash Morgan Webster, Ilja Dragunov, Isla Dawn, Jack Starz.

The filings included the following use descriptions for the ring names:

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.