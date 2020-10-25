The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Remember to join us for live coverage of Hell In a Cell beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show, which will feature WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jeff Jarrett, among others.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

"I Quit" Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

The Miz vs. Otis

Otis' Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy