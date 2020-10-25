- Above is the full video for tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show, from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The Kickoff panel features Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg and three WWE Hall of Famers - Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Lawler, and Booker T. Drew Gulak vs. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth will also take place on the pre-show.

- Regarding Gulak vs. Truth on the Kickoff, it's been announced that there will be no interference in the match. Below is a new backstage interview with Gulak addressing the match and how he's ready for Truth with no games, just one-on-one. Gulak promises to leave as the WWE 24/7 Champion after making Truth tap out.