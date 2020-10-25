Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hell In a Cell Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.
Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
"I Quit" Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)
The Miz vs. Otis
Otis' Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Elias vs. Jeff Hardy
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE 24/7 Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. R-Truth (c)