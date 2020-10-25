Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hell In a Cell Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

"I Quit" Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

The Miz vs. Otis

Otis' Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE 24/7 Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. R-Truth (c)