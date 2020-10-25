The opening match of tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view went 29 minutes and 19 seconds from bell to bell.

That bout saw Roman Reigns retain his WWE Universal Title over cousin Jey Uso in the first-ever Hell In a Cell match to be contested under "I Quit!" rules.

The brutal match featured a good amount of back & forth action, but Reigns did dominate. The finish saw the referee tells Reigns that he had to call the match because of the condition Uso was in. Reigns didn't want to hear that, and tossed the referee out of the ring, declaring that no one was stopping the match. Another referee then hit the ring but quickly left as Reigns turned his attention to him. Reigns turned back to Jey but WWE Producers Pat Buck and Adam Pearce entered the ring, pleading with Reigns. Reigns closed the Cell door again and said the match was not over. He chased the WWE officials from the ring, continued to taunt and threaten Jey, and then raised half of the steel ring steps above his head. Before Reigns could slam the steps onto Jey's head, Jimmy Uso rushed the ring and covered his brother to protect him, begging and pleading with Reigns to stop and look at what he was doing.

An emotional Jimmy continued to try and reason with Reigns, telling him that they could work through his problems together. Jimmy pointed to how this was "Josh" laying there on the mat, which was a reference to Jey's real name. Jimmy went on about how The Usos have always had Reigns' back, and always will. This caused Reigns to sit down next to them and start crying. Jimmy and Reigns then grabbed each other's fists in a show of love, and also said they love each other. Reigns suddenly pulled Jimmy into a chokehold as the fans got louder with their boos from the virtual crowd. Jey, who was still barely moving on the mat, tried to pull his brother free from Reigns' grasp, but was unsuccessful. Jey then mumbled to the referee that he quit, which ended the carnage and saved his brother, giving the win to Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans then appeared on the stage to watch the aftermath of the match. After Reigns let go of Jimmy, he stood tall and told The Usos that he loves him. Reigns marched to the stage, with Paul Heyman right behind him, as The Usos looked on, seething from the ring. Reigns' uncle Afa and father Sika presented him with a lei on the stage, and then stood with The Tribal Chief as he raised the WWE Universal Title in the air. Fans booed while Reigns, Afa, Sika and Heyman looked back at the ring where The Usos were staring them down.

Reigns took to Twitter after the match and wrote, "For them. For you. For us. #TribalChief #HIAC"

There's no word yet on where WWE is headed with the Usos vs. Reigns feud, or if The Wild Samoans will have any further involvement. Going into tonight's match Reigns had warned that there would be consequences if Jey lost. The WWE website confirms what Reigns threatened on SmackDown - that if he won, The Usos will have to take orders and acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief, or The Usos and their immediate families will be exiled from the legendary family.

Stay tuned for updates on the feud. Below are a few shots from tonight's opener inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, along with Reigns' full tweet:

The fit is lit, and Jey @WWEUsos is READY for the moment. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/EJxAw78464 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 25, 2020