WWE.com has issued a storyline update on Daniel Bryan following the attack by Jey Uso.
On last night's episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan to earn a Survivor Series spot.
After the clean win, Uso turned heel. During his attack on Bryan, he put him through the announce table with a big top rope splash.
In WWE's update, Daniel Bryan has a bruised kidney and "multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine."
Below is WWE's full update:
Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer's room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain.
WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine.
Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home.
Injury update on @WWEDanielBryan following a brutal attack by Jey @WWEUsos on #SmackDown. https://t.co/W8iG6IdALc pic.twitter.com/cDDGoKxsEK— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020