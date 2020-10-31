WWE.com has issued a storyline update on Daniel Bryan following the attack by Jey Uso.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan to earn a Survivor Series spot.

After the clean win, Uso turned heel. During his attack on Bryan, he put him through the announce table with a big top rope splash.

In WWE's update, Daniel Bryan has a bruised kidney and "multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine."

Below is WWE's full update: