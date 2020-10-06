WWE picked up a total of 41 wins at the 15th annual w3 Awards.

The wins include 5 awards for The New Day's "Feel The Power" podcast, including the Best In Show award for Best Individual Episode for Podcasts, which was the June 6 episode on racial injustice. Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast also picked up 5 awards.

There were also awards for WWE's various social media channels - Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. WWE also won a Gold trophy for Social Features - Best Social Presence. The WWE Network picked up a total of 16 awards, while The Bump landed 4 awards, including a Silver award for Best Web Personality/Host for Video, which went to Kayla Braxton.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the 15th annual w3 Awards, with the full list of 41 wins: