The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Erik of The Viking Raiders makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Riddick Moss makes his entrance.

Erik vs. Riddick Moss



They lock up. Erik takes Moss to the mat with a double leg takedown. Erik briefly locks in a waist-lock on Moss. Moss locks in a headlock on Moss. Erik sends Moss to the ropes. Erik goes for a Scoop Slam, Moss gets out of it. Erik hits a Shoulder Block on Moss. Erik eventually hits a Modified STO on Moss. Erik pins Moss for a two count. Erik strikes Moss in the face. Moss spikes Erik's neck on the top rope. Moss drives his shoulder into Erik in the corner. Moss hits a Modifed Neck-Breaker on Erik. Moss pins Erik for the win.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women's Champion Asuka defeating Zelina Vega to retain her title.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Murphy defeating Dominik Mysterio.

Humberto Carrillo and Dolph Ziggler make their entrances.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Humberto Carrillo

Ziggler goes for Carrillo's leg. Carillo gets to the ropes. Ziggler pushes Carrillo. Carrillo pushes Ziggler. Carrillo ducks a clothesline attempt by Ziggler. Ziggler kicks Carrillo in the midsection. Ziggler strikes Carrillo before locking in a headlock. Later in the match, Ziggler goes for a Superkick. Carrillo ducks it. Carrillo hits a spin-kick on Ziggler. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo goes for a Moonsault, Ziggler rolls out of the way. Ziggler connects with a Superkick to Carrillo. Ziggler pins Carrillo for the three count.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring segment with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Christian and Ric Flair.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton posing as a janitor to assault Shawn Michaels, Christian, Big Show and Ric Flair.