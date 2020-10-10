The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Peyton Royce makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Billie Kay makes her entrance.

Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay



They lock up. Royce takes Kay to the mat. Royce backs Kay to the ropes. Royce and Kay give each other a fist bump. They lock up again. Royce locks in a headlock on Kay. Kay reverses it into a headlock of her own. Royce sends Kay to the ropes. Kay hits a shoulder-block on Royce. Later in the match, Royce sends Kay into the corner. Royce connects with double knees to Kay. Royce hits Kay with a pair of kicks. Royce gets Kay up on her shoulders in a Fireman's Carry position. Kay reverses it and rolls Royce up for a two count. Royce kicks Kay in the face. Royce hits her Deja Vu finisher on Kay. Royce pins Kay for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Jey Uso and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the brawl between Murphy and Seth Rollins.

A video package is shown on the feud between SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Andrade and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Andrade vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa runs towards Andrade. Tozawa attempts to kick Andrade, Andrade catches his leg. Andrade locks in a headlock on Tozawa. Tozawa sends Andrade to the ropes. The Tozawa drops to the mat. Andrade locks in another headlock on Tozawa. Andrade takes Tozawa to the mat with another headlock takeover. Tozawa eventually ducks a punch by Andrade. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on Andrade.

Tozawa connects with a Shinning Wizard on Andrade. Tozawa launches himself off the turnbuckles and connects with a shoulder to Andrade. Tozawa pins Andrade for a two count. Tozawa strikes Andrade several times. Tozawa hits the ropes. Andrade connects with a forearm to Tozawa. Andrade goes for a Suplex, Tozawa rolls him up for a two count. Andrade kicks Tozawa before elbowing him in the face. Andrade hits the Hammerlock DDT on Tozawa. Andrade pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Andrade

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).