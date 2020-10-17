The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus O'Neil makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Titus O'Neil vs. Drew Gulak



They lock up. O'Neil backs Gulak to the ropes. They lock up again. Gulak locks in a waist-lock on O'Neil. O'Neil backs Gulak into the corner. Gulak eventually locks in a Sleeper on O'Neil. O'Neil elbows Gulak in the face. Gulak maintains the hold. O'Neil hits a modified arm-dram on Gulak. O'Neil hits a sidewalk slam on Gulak. O'Neil connects with a big boot to Gulak. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on Gulak. O'Neil pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods being drafted to RAW and Big E being drafted to SmackDown, effectively splitting up The New Day.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeating Kevin Owens.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring a brawl between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Humberto Carrillo and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa briefly locks in a waist-lock on Carillo. Tozawa locks in a headlock on Carrillo. Tozawa takes Carillo to the mat with a headlock takeover. Carrillo eventually connects with a dropkick to Tozawa. Carillo hits a Rolling Standing Moonsault on Tozawa. Carrillo pins Tozawa for a two count. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa strikes Carrillo. Carrillo kicks Tozawa in the face to send him to the mat.

Carrillo goes to the top turnbuckle. Carrillo jumps off the top rope as Tozawa runs towards him, Carrillo jumps over him and lands on his feet. Tozawa rolls Carrillo up for a two count. Carrillo ducks a spin-kick attempt by Tozawa. Carrillo gets Tozawa up on his shoulders before dropping him forward on his face. Carrillo pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Lana winning a Dual-Brand Battle Royal to become #1 Contender to Asuka's RAW Women's Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre continuing to brawl.