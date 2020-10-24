The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Riccochet makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado) makes his entrance.

Riccochet vs. Gran Metalik



Ricochet takes Metalik to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Ricochet pins Metalik, but can't get a one count. Ricochet eventually gets Metalik up into a Fireman's Carry position. Metalik elbows Ricochet's head to get out of it. Ricochet locks in a waist-lock on Metalik. Metalik elbows Ricochet in the face. Ricochet goes for a Suplex, Metalik escapes it. Metalik rolls Ricochet up for a two count. Metalik goes to the top turnbuckle. Metalik goes for a Moonsault, Ricochet gets out of the way as Metalik lands on his feet. Metalik gets Ricochet up into a Fireman's Carry position, Ricochet escapes it. Ricochet kicks Metalik in the face. Ricochet hits a German Suplex on Metalik. Ricochet hits his Kickback finisher on Metalik. Ricochet pins Metalik for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman to retain his title.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women's Champion Asuka defeating Lana to retain her title.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the contract signing segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Garza takes Carrillo to the mat with an arm-lock. Carillo eventually runs towards Garza in the corner, Garza dumps Carrillo over the top rope to the ring apron. Carrillo drives his shoulder into Garza. Carrillo connects with a forearm to the face of Garza. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on Carrillo. Carrillo pins Garza for a two count. Carrillo elbows Garza in the face. Carrillo connects with a springboard headbutt from the second rope. Carillo pins Garza for a two count. Garza rolls Carrillo up for a pin attempt but is caught by the referee as he holds Carrillo's tights. Garza superkicks Carillo. Garza hits his Wing Clipper finisher on Carrillo. Garza pins Carrillo for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton cutting an in-ring promo in the Hell In A Cell structure before being interrupted by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.



