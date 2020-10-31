

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Tucker makes his entrance.

Tucker vs. Humberto Carrillo



Tucker backs Carrillo into the corner. Tucker strikes Carrillo in the midsection. Carrillo eventually connects with a series of kicks on Tucker. Carrillo hits a Rolling Standing Moonsault on Tucker. Carrillo pins Tucker for a two count. Tucker backs Carrillo into the corner. Tucker strikes Carrillo several times. Tucker runs towards Carrillo in the corner, Carrillo gets out of the way, and jumps out or before the apron. Carrillo drives his shoulder into Tucker. Carrillo strikes Tucker in the face. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Tucker pushes the top rope, causing Carrillo to land crotch first on the top turnbuckle. Tucker goes for a Superplex, Carrillo fights out of it. Carrillo goes for a Sunset Flip, Tucker blocks it. Tucker strikes Carrillo several times. Carrillo rolls Tucker up after a Sunset Flip and gets the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander) defeating Retribution (Mustafa Ali, Mace, T-BAR, & Slapjack) via Disqualification.

Ricochet and Angel Garza make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Angel Garza

They lock up. Garza locks in a headlock on Ricochet. Ricochet strikes the back of Garza to get out of it. Garza eventually hits a Superkick on Ricochet. Garza pins Ricochet for a two count. Garza attempts to hit his Wing Clipper finisher on Ricochet. Ricochet gets out of it. Ricochet rolls Garza up for a two count. Garza punches Ricochet in the face. Ricochet kicks Garza in the face. Garza hits a pop-up knee strike on Ricochet. Ricochet clotheslines Garza. Ricochet gets Garza up into a Fireman's Carry position. Ricochet hits his Kick-Back finisher.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Randy Orton brawling with Drew McIntyre during Alexa Bliss' A Moment Of Bliss, which also featured a brief appearance by The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

