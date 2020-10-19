Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight's RAW season premiere episode:

* Asuka defends the RAW Women's Title against Lana

* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

* Elias puts on a concert for the fans and Jeff Hardy

* Bray Wyatt hosts a new Firefly Fun House episode

* The latest between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before Hell In a Cell

* Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

* AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) vs. RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Mace, T-BAR)