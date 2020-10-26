Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package from last night's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. We go to the normal intro video.

- We're live from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop.