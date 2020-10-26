Elias has officially dropped his new "Universal Truth" album.

The second EP from the RAW Superstar was released earlier today by WWE Music Group. It can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

The new album, a follow-up to the "Walk With Elias" album from 2018, features four tracks and has a run time of 11 minutes.

The track listing is as follows:

1. Amen (I'm Going In)

2. Street Light

3. Lead Me Home

4. Amazing Grace

"Amen" and "Lead Me Home" were recently performed on RAW.

You can hear all four songs in the embedded videos above & below, courtesy of WWE Music Group on YouTube.

Elias defeated Jeff Hardy via disqualification at last night's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. That feud is expected to continue on tonight's RAW as WWE has confirmed he will be appearing to promote the new album.

Stay tuned for more on Elias and his new album, and the feud with Hardy. Below is WWE's full announcement on today's release, along with the album art and 3 of the 4 songs in full. The opening track can be heard above.