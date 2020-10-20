WWE has been named 2019 Corporation of the Year in the PRNEWS CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) & Nonprofit Awards.

The awards were revealed just this past week, but are for 2019 campaigns and efforts.

WWE won the overall Corporation of the Year Award. Honorable Mentions in that category were eBay, Jabil and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

WWE received a Honorable Mention in the Social Good/Responsibility Campaign category, for their partnership with UNICEF Kid Power, and in the Corporate Partnership category, for teaming with 2K to partner with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the fight against cancer.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and reacted to the nod, incorrectly calling it the 2020 Corporation of the Year award.

She wrote, "So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year's @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE's mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!"

You can see Stephanie's full tweet below: