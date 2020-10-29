WWE announced this week that Carlo Nohra has been appointed to the role of Vice President & General Manager of WWE Asia Pacific.

Nohra will now lead WWE initiatives and day-to-day operations in the APAC region, and will continue to report directly to James Rosenstock, WWE's Executive Vice President of International.

Nohra previously served as WWE Vice President & General Manager of WWE operations in MENA (Middle East & North Africa), where he oversaw WWE's successful expansion in the region.

Below is the full announcement issued to us by WWE: