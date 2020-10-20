WWE has been nominated for 17 Cynopsis Digital Awards.

The Cynopsis Digital Awards honor the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media. WWE's nominations include Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign, Best Sports Web Series for The Bump, Best Documentary for the WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Edge and the WWE 24 special on RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Best New Web Series for The R-Truth Game Show, Best Host In a Sports-Related Web Series of Channel for The Undertaker's Last Ride, and Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign for WWE Partners with Americares for COVID-19 Relief Efforts, among others.

Kayla Braxton was nominated for two awards - Best Host In a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel, and Best Host In a Web Series or Channel. Two WWE podcasts were also nominated for awards - After The Bell with Corey Graves and Feel The Power with The New Day for Best Podcast/Audio Series.

In addition to the 17 nominations, WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan was recognized as an honoree for Cynopsis' Digital "It List" Awards.

The 8th annual Cynopsis Digital Awards will be held virtually on Tuesday, December 1.

Below is WWE's full announcement with all 17 nominations: