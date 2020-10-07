- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the first picks in recent WWE Drafts. The 2020 WWE Draft will begin this Friday on SmackDown, and then will wrap with Monday's RAW.

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will sit down with Corey Graves for an in-depth interview on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast this Thursday. He will discuss The Hurt Business, Brock Lesnar, and more. Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

Bobby Lashley brings The Hurt Business to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves As the resident powerhouse of The Hurt Business, the imposing United States Champion Bobby Lashley doesn't need to say much to make an impression. But this week on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The All Mighty opens up like never before. In a gripping interview, Lashley takes us on an in-depth journey from his humble upbringing to Olympic training to the WWE ring, where his domination has spanned two eras and two very different locker rooms. Plus, find out the true origins of The Hurt Business and what Lashley really thinks about a dream match against Brock Lesnar. New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts!

- WWE is now hosting virtual meet & greets with Cricket Wireless. As seen below, Big E will be featured on Friday, October 9 at 11am. The free event sold out in under an hour today, but it looks like more virtual meet & greets from WWE and Cricket will be announced soon.