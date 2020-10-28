The Capitol Wrestling Center has been transformed for tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

You can see the first look at the spooky set for tonight's show in the Twitter video below.

Triple H tweeted on Halloween Havoc and wrote, "A beloved event done OUR way... excited to present #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc tonight LIVE on @USA_Network at 8pm ET. #GetReady #WeAreNXT"

Stay tuned for live Halloween Havoc coverage at 8pm ET. Below is video of the set, along with the full card and tweets from Triple H and Shawn Michaels:

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Non-Title Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Pat McAfee appears with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Halloween costume contest between announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph

Host: Shotzi Blackheart