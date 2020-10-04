As noted, the Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT has been announced for Wednesday, October 28 on the USA Network. Shotzi Blackheart will be the host.

You can see the new promo for Halloween Havoc above. The promo features Blackheart, NXT Champion Finn Balor, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, and Dexter Lumis.

Blackheart took to Twitter after the announcement and hyped the show.

"If you are going to scream, scream with me! #halloweenhavoc #wwenxt @WWENXT," she wrote. She added in a follow-up tweet, "This isn't a trick! Halloween Havoc is back AND I am hosting it! #halloweenhavoc #wwenxt @WWENXT"

This is the first Halloween Havoc event since 2000. The first-ever NWA/WCW Halloween Havoc event took place on October 28, 1989 in Philadelphia. The last WCW Halloween Havoc event was held on October 29, 2000.

Stay tuned for updates on the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT on the USA Network. Below is WWE's announcement on the event, along with the tweets from Blackheart: