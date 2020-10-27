Tomorrow's special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT is scheduled to have an eight minute overrun on the USA Network.

TV listings currently have this week's NXT show airing from 8pm until 10:08pm. The USA Network often gives overruns to NXT for special episodes, and this is the case for Halloween Havoc.

On a related note, WWE has confirmed that Pat McAfee will be appearing at Halloween Havoc with new NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

NXT Halloween Havoc will air tomorrow night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. We will have live coverage of the event as it happens.

Above is a new promo for Halloween Havoc, and below is the current card:

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Pat McAfee appears with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Halloween costume contest between announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph

Host: Shotzi Blackheart