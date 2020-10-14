Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae with the winner challenging NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at Halloween Havoc on October 28

* Toni Storm returns to the ring

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* Ember Moon gives an exclusive interview

* Update on Halloween Havoc

* Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis

* Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to name new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango