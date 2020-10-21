Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the final build for next week's Halloween Havoc special.

WWE has announced that tonight's show will feature Breezango defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish. The only other match announced as of this writing is Kushida vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat.

Below is the current line-up:

* Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* The final build for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT next week