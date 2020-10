Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: 31" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.

Below is the card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Kushida vs. The Velveteen Dream