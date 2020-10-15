The first-ever Heritage Cup tournament continued on today's WWE NXT UK episode as Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners in a first round match.

The final first round match will air next Thursday as Trent Seven takes on Kenny Williams. Mastiff will then face the winner of Seven vs. Williams in the quarterfinals.

Below is an updated look at the tournament brackets:

FIRST ROUND
* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe
* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster
* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners
* Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams

QUARTERFINALS
* Noam Dar vs. A-Kid
* Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven or Kenny Williams

FINALS
* Noam Dar or A-Kid vs. Dave Mastiff or Trent Seven or Kenny Williams

WWE has also announced a contract signing for next week, with Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Their title match will then air the following week on October 29.

This week's NXT UK main event saw Dragunov and Pete Dunne defeat WALTER and Alexander Wolfe of Imperium. Dragunov pinned WALTER to get the win.

Also announced for next week's show is Eddie Dennis' return to the ring against Ashton Smith.

In other news from this week's NXT UK episode, Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn in singles action. There was also an update on Flash Morgan Webster after he was attacked backstage last week. It was announced this week that Webster is not medically cleared to compete.

Above and below are several highlights from this week's NXT UK show: