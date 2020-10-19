Tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network will be the season premiere episode for the red brand, featuring fallout from the 2020 WWE Draft.

This will also be the go-home RAW episode for Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell episode. The show will be headlined by a new Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt, plus Lana vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka with the title on the line.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Asuka defends the RAW Women's Title against Lana

* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

* Elias puts on a concert for the fans and Jeff Hardy

* Bray Wyatt hosts a new Firefly Fun House episode

* The latest between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before Hell In a Cell

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW season premiere and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.