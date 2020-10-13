Monday's live WWE RAW episode, featuring Night 2 of the 2020 WWE Draft with the Dual Brand Women's Battle Royal as the main event, drew an average of 1.855 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 10% from last week's 1.686 million viewers. It was the seventh best audience for the show since the post-WrestleMania episode.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.006 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.791 million), the second hour drew 1.884 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.666 million) and the final hour drew 1.676 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.601 million).

To compare, the 2019 WWE Draft edition of RAW drew an average of 2.287 million viewers, which was down from the week before, which drew 2.334 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell 2019 show. The 2019 Draft edition of RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, and #5 in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW ranked #32 for the night in total viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 2pm, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 1pm, Daily Briefing, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 12pm, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 11am, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 10am, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 9am, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, Sportscenter at midnight, Your World, Bill Hemmer Reports, Last Word, 11th Hour, FOX & Friends at 8am, Deadline: White House, All In, Reidout, Barrett Confirmation Hearing coverage on FOX News at 8:45am, Beat, Anderson Cooper 360, the MLB ALCS game on TBS, Cuomo Prime Time, and FOX News at Night at 11pm.

WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57. It was up 9.6% in the demo and was tied with one other episode to be the third best rating in the demo since the post-WrestleMania episode. The NFL game between the Saints and the Chargers the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.694 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 6.256 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while Big Brother on CBS drew 4.026 million viewers, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.094 million viewers on NBC, the MLB NLCS game drew 1.752 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 924,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 1.822 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 5 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 2 episode)

October 19 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode