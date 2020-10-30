As noted, WWE dropped "Matt" from Matt Riddle's ring name. The decision was reportedly made by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on Thursday, and his profile and the WWE roster have been updated to reflect the change.

WWE reportedly made the decision to drop the first name because they wanted to avoid having people google "Matt Riddle" and see the details of Candy Cartwright's (Samantha Tavel) lawsuit against Riddle, WWE, and EVOLVE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fans on social media reacted to the name change with a significant amount of negative feedback. For those who missed it, Riddle tweeted on the change and said he prefers to go by just his last name.

"People it's okay I've been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it's my real last name [shaka sign emoji] #bro #stallion #RIDDLE," he wrote.

People it's okay I've been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it's my real last name 🤙 #bro #stallion #RIDDLE — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 29, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

