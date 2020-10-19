WWE is currently working on a new documentary for WWE Hall of Famer "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith.

A WWE employee was recently at the GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 3 event on October 11 to film Davey Boy Smith Jr's win over Josh Alexander. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the filming was for a new documentary that is being done on Bulldog.

WWE Network is also reportedly working on a "story" for Smith that would air next year. WWE filmed Smith Jr. all weekend for the Bloodsport show, including footage from his training at the gym to the actual event.

Bulldog is in the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, but there's still no word yet on when that induction ceremony will take place. It was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 Weekend but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to be delayed. The latest word is that the 2020 Class may be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in 2021.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

