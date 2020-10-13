WWE has reportedly discussed plans for a big feud between Lars Sullivan and Braun Strowman.

The 2020 WWE Draft saw Sullivan get drafted to SmackDown while Strowman was drafted over to RAW. However, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there is a plan to do The Freak vs. The Monster Among Men in one year or so.

It will be interesting to see if WWE sticks to this plan as a lot can happen in one year, especially with a talent like Sullivan or Strowman.

Sullivan has attacked several Superstars since returning on last Friday's SmackDown, but he will make his in-ring return this Friday on the SmackDown season premiere episode as he faces Jeff Hardy, who was also drafted to RAW in the Draft. Strowman will wrestle his final SmackDown match this Friday as he challenges WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. Strowman will then face Keith Lee on next Monday's RAW season premiere.

Stay tuned for more on potential plans for Strowman and Sullivan.