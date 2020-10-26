WWE is reportedly scheduled to leave the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday, November 24, but they are taking the unique viewing experience with them.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE discussed possibly running venues in North Carolina, Illinois and Texas over the weekend.

There is no word yet on which venues are being considered, but WWE needs to find an arena where no sports teams are playing, and one that can accommodate the weight and power requirements of the ThunderDome setup. A newer arena is preferred because the weight of the ThunderDome setup reportedly will not work with older buildings. A major travel hub city is also needed because the WWE crews will be flying in and out each week.

WWE is leaving the Amway Center due to the NBA starting back up in December. The Orlando Magic uses the Amway Center as their home arena. Also, the Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League are scheduled to start back up in mid-December at the Amway Center.

Florida news reporter Jon Alba revealed on Twitter that WWE's contract with the Amway Center says they will be finished on Tuesday, November 24. You can see his tweet on the contract below.

If WWE is leaving the Amway Center on November 24, it looks like the November 23 RAW episode could be the final show to take place in that venue. This will be the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW.

WWE's original contract with the Amway Center was set to expire at the end of October, but it was recently extended for one more month, taking them through November and the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

Stay tuned for updates.