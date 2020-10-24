WWE's Scariest Moments hosted by Boogeyman is coming to the WWE Network on Wednesday, October 28, according to WWE Network News. Below is the official preview for the show:
"WWE's Scariest Moments are coming to getcha! The Boogeyman hosts this spooky collection of WWE's most terrifying encounters, chock-full of twisted morticians, blood-thirsty vampires and evil fiends."
WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves: Undertaker is expected to be added to the network on October 28, as well. Below is the synopsis:
"The Phenom has undergone many transformations and incarnations during his historic tenure in WWE. This week, Corey talks to the latest version of The Undertaker: Mark Calaway."
Airing originally back in June, The New Day: Feel The Power: A Conversation About Racial Injustice lands on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 1.
Finally, The Best Of PROGRESS: Ilja Dragunov drops later today, here is the full listing:
Chapter 76: Hello Wembley! (September 30, 2018)
Ilja Dragunov vs Pete Dunne
Chapter 80: Gods and Monsters (December 08, 2018)
Ilja Dragunov vs Tyler Bate
Chapter 83: Remove Child Before Ironing (January 20, 2019)
Ilja Dragunov vs Timothy Thatcher
Chapter 88: Super Strong Style 16 – 2019 – Night 1 (May 04, 2019)
Ilja Dragunov vs Chris Brookes
Chapter 100: Unboxing Live IV – A New Hope (December 30, 2019)
Ilja Dragunov vs Kyle Fletcher