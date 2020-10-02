Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Clash of Champions win over Jey Uso.

- We're live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole says we're celebrating one year of WWE's partnership with FOX.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns raises the title in the air on the stage and the pyro goes off. They march to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. This will be the ceremony to officially crown Reigns as the Tribal Chief.