Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando.

- The 2020 WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves as fans cheer them on from the virtual crowd. Cole and Graves go over the WWE Draft. The following Superstars are in the pool for tonight and eligible: RAW Women's Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso.

- We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who will be presiding over the Draft this year. Stephanie comes out to a blue & red podium on the stage, and welcomes us to the 2020 Draft. She goes right to the first pick. RAW selects WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to stay on the brand. SmackDown selects WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on their brand as well. RAW next selects RAW Women's Champion Asuka to stay on the brand. SmackDown then selects Seth Rollins, who is coming over from RAW. The last pick of the first round has The Hurt Business staying on RAW - MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with Seth Rollins now. He says it was never about the name, it was about the message the most. He's thrilled about coming somewhere new, it's exciting. He's a little heartbroken and upset that he won't be on RAW to see The Mysterio Family implode but lucky for him, he won't have to see their disgusting faces again. Rollins says The Greater Good is moving to Friday nights.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Big E vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring for tonight's Falls Count Anywhere Match. Big E is out first, followed by Sheamus. We see recent happenings that led to this match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Sheamus levels Big E with a shoulder for a 2 count. Sheamus with a rolling senton for another pin attempt. Sheamus charges but Big E nails a Uranage out of the corner. Big E then hits a Spear to knock Sheamus from the apron to the floor. They both land hard but Big E covers for a 2 count on the floor. Big E pulls a kendo stick from under the ring but Sheamus nails a big kick for a 2 count on the floor.

They continue brawling around ringside now. Sheamus traps Big E in the ropes, facing the crowd and sitting on the apron. Sheamus grabs a kendo stick and unloads while Big E is trapped in the ropes. Fans boo. Sheamus with more kendo stick shots. Big E collapses to the floor and Sheamus covers for 2. Big E grabs a roll of duct tape and tapes Sheamus' ankles together. Big E unloads with kendo stick shots now while Sheamus hobbles around. Big E sends Sheamus over the barrier with a kendo stick shot as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E is beating Sheamus with the kendo stick, into the backstage area. Sheamus has marks all over his body already. Sheamus fights back and hits Big E with knee strikes. Sheamus slams Big E on top of a table and hits him with the stick. Sheamus takes Big E to the catering area and humiliates him by dumping food all over him, talking trash. Sheamus sends Big E into an equipment table and keeps talking trash. Sheamus beats Big E down a hallway now.

Sheamus goes to swing a monitor but Big E beats him down with a broom stick. Big E grabs a trash can and hits Sheamus with it several times while he's down. Sheamus gets up but Big E charges with the trash can and knocks him out into a parking garage area. Sheamus begs and pleads but Big E keeps control. Sheamus grabs a tire iron and decks Big E with it a few times. Sheamus takes Big E to the hood of a car now. He goes for White Noise and just like he did a few weeks ago, he drops Big E into the windshield, shattering it. Big E still kicks out at 2 and Sheamus can't believe it.

Sheamus opens a car door and slams it on Big E's body several times while yelling at him. Big E tries to stand but falls right back down. Sheamus places Big E into the trunk of the car now. He positions Big E's arm and tries to slam the trunk on it but Big E blocks it with his leg. Big E fights out of the trunk now. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but Big E moves and Sheamus kicks the trunk lid off its hinges instead. Big E catches Sheamus and powerbombs him on the hood, then he hits the concrete. Big E tosses Sheamus into the windshield now, shattering it.

Big E climbs on top of the hood with Sheamus now. Big E delivers the Big Ending from the hood of a car through a table, landing on the concrete. He covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Big E

- After the bell, Big E's music starts up in the arena but both competitors are still laid out in the parking garage. Big E tries to recover to end the segment.

- Still to come, Bayley defends against Sasha Banks. Also, The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens in The Fiend's first SmackDown match.

- We go back to the ring and out comes Jey Uso. We see recent happenings between Jey and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The announcers hype Uso vs. Reigns at WWE Hell In a Cell, which will take place inside the Cell. Jey stands tall in the ring and prepares to call his cousin out as we go back to commercial.