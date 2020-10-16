Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The Kickoff will feature Michael Cole, Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Steve Austin, and more

* Daniel Bryan makes his ThunderDome debut and returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The New Day's SmackDown Farewell match will see SmackDown Superstar Big E team with RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to face Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Braun Strowman