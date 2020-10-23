Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Otis heads to court to defend MITB briefcase against The Miz

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns delivers his final message to cousin Jey Uso before their "I Quit" match at Hell In a Cell, explaining the consequences for if Uso loses

* Will SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will sign her Hell In a Cell contract for the match with Sasha Banks?