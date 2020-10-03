Friday's SmackDown drew an average of 2.043 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.105 million viewers, then hour two went down to 1.980 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #4 for the night behind NBA Countdown (0.9), Jimmy Kimmel Live (1.1), and the NBA Finals (averaged 1.6).

If the number holds up, it would be down 3.2% in viewership from last Friday's SmackDown episode, which drew an average of 2.110 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBA Countdown, NBA Finals, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Undercover Boss, Blue Bloods, and Dateline NBC. NBA Finals: Heat vs. Lakers topped the night with an average of 4.460 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode: 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 5 Episode: 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 2.065 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 2.072 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 10 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 17 Episode: 1.912 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 24 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 31 Episode: 1.894 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 7 Episode: 1.962 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 14 Episode: 2.002 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 21 Episode: 2.198 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 28 Episode: 2.144 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam)

September 4 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 11 Episode: 2.329 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 18 Episode: 2.037 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 25 Episode: 2.110 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode