Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL with fallout from last Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

The main segment for tonight's show will see Paul Heyman preside over a ceremony where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be officially declared the Tribal Chief. There will also be a title match with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defending against Jeff Hardy.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Brand-To-Brand Invitational continues as Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest Alexa Bliss

* Sasha Banks returns to target Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title

* Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Jeff Hardy

* Paul Heyman presides over a Tribal Chief ceremony for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.