Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL with fallout from last Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
The main segment for tonight's show will see Paul Heyman preside over a ceremony where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be officially declared the Tribal Chief. There will also be a title match with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defending against Jeff Hardy.
WWE has announced the following for tonight:
* Brand-To-Brand Invitational continues as Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest Alexa Bliss
* Sasha Banks returns to target Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title
* Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Jeff Hardy
* Paul Heyman presides over a Tribal Chief ceremony for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
