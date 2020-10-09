Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are both eligible to be drafted tonight. You can click here for full rules on the Draft, and details on the Superstar pools for tonight.

Tonight's SmackDown will also feature "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt wrestling his first Friday night blue brand match, against Kevin Owens. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against Sasha Banks, and Big E will battle Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft begins

* Otis represents himself in court against The Miz and John Morrison over their claims and his Money In the Bank briefcase

* Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with the title on the line

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens