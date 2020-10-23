Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will air on FS1 due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX. This will be the go-home episode for Hell In a Cell.

WWE has announced just two segments for tonight's show, and no matches. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will deliver his final message to cousin Jey Uso before their "I Quit" match at Hell In a Cell, explaining the consequences if he loses on Sunday. There will also be a segment to see if SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will sign her Hell In a Cell contract with Sasha Banks.

A special edition of WWE Backstage will air tonight on FS1 right after SmackDown goes off the air. The episode will air live from the WWE ThunderDome.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.